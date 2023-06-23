Lakeview Area Public Library will host a book talk and signing by local author Todd Bromley on June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Sandy Lake Borough Building.
Featured will be his recent book, “Depravity in the Darkness.” This true crime story, depicting a shocking crime of kidnapping and murder, took place in the area. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase from the author at this free event.
The library is also hosting a reading incentive program, with special events on Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 8, at 10:30 a.m. Advance registration is required.
• More information: Visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or call (724) 376-4217.
