Here are the 2023 graduates of Lakeview High School.
Mason F. Adams
Kady R. Alexander
Carly E. Amon
Chloe K. Bacher
Jacob A. Bennefield
Lilith A. Blasco
Rileigh A. Boitnott
Jaide L. Bowmer
Jaili A. Bowmer
Jordan A. Coast
Elsa K. Cole
Priscilla M. Cole
Sean D. Cole
Timothy W. Cole
Grace L. Cyphert
Lainie L. Davis
Kaden A. Drew
Katie R. Ferlin
Jonathan R. Foust
Kelsey L. Galentine
Chase M. Grimm
James M. Harrison
Hayden B. Hensch
Caden J. Hinkson
Chase B. Hostetler
Colson M. Jenkins
Jack J. Jolley
Delaney M. Kepner
Chelsea M. Kocher
Thomas C. Lewis
Nicholas A. Marini
Anthony M. Markijohn
Jared B. Marsh
Nathaniel R. Martin
Taylor J. Matteson
Jaden E. Mazon
Kenneth L. Mazon
Kyle J. McFadden
Roman J. McKay
Noah M. Miller
Madison P. Moody
Makayla E. Moose
Lauren R. Oliver
Deven L. Olson
Joshua B. Palmer
Jasmine M. Parker
Alaina M. Peltonen
Cameron T. Pence
Zoe A. Proper
Laci M. Redfoot
Lydia M. Reed
Marissa J. Reither
Alexus M. Rombold
Jackson C. Roseberry
Noah M. Rotz
Evan L. Sanford
Adelle O. Sealand
Kelsey L. Seddon
Susie M. Shetler
Sydney L. Shilling
Kylie A. Steen
William S. Trubic
Mairi A. Voorhees
Elliana M. Willetts
