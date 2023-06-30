Here are the 2023 graduates of Lakeview High School.

Mason F. Adams

Kady R. Alexander

Carly E. Amon

Chloe K. Bacher

Jacob A. Bennefield

Lilith A. Blasco

Rileigh A. Boitnott

Jaide L. Bowmer

Jaili A. Bowmer

Jordan A. Coast

Elsa K. Cole

Priscilla M. Cole

Sean D. Cole

Timothy W. Cole

Grace L. Cyphert

Lainie L. Davis

Kaden A. Drew

Katie R. Ferlin

Jonathan R. Foust

Kelsey L. Galentine

Chase M. Grimm

James M. Harrison

Hayden B. Hensch

Caden J. Hinkson

Chase B. Hostetler

Colson M. Jenkins

Jack J. Jolley

Delaney M. Kepner

Chelsea M. Kocher

Thomas C. Lewis

Nicholas A. Marini

Anthony M. Markijohn

Jared B. Marsh

Nathaniel R. Martin

Taylor J. Matteson

Jaden E. Mazon

Kenneth L. Mazon

Kyle J. McFadden

Roman J. McKay

Noah M. Miller

Madison P. Moody

Makayla E. Moose

Lauren R. Oliver

Deven L. Olson

Joshua B. Palmer

Jasmine M. Parker

Alaina M. Peltonen

Cameron T. Pence

Zoe A. Proper

Laci M. Redfoot

Lydia M. Reed

Marissa J. Reither

Alexus M. Rombold

Jackson C. Roseberry

Noah M. Rotz

Evan L. Sanford

Adelle O. Sealand

Kelsey L. Seddon

Susie M. Shetler

Sydney L. Shilling

Kylie A. Steen

William S. Trubic

Mairi A. Voorhees

Elliana M. Willetts

