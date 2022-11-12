Lakeveiw Area Public Library is hosting “Breakfast with Santa” from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Grantham’s Landing, Sandy Lake.
Children ages 3 to 12 and adults are invited. The event includes a story time, craft corner and complimentary treat bag and holiday book. Breakfast will be pancakes, bacon, fruit and a beverage. Guests are asked to wear their favorite holiday gear.
Tickets are available at the Lakeview Area Public Library and Grantham’s Landing. Cost is children $5 and adults $10. Limited seating available.
