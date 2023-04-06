Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association
Members of the Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association will hold their first Purple Martin meeting of the year on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
It will again be held in the classroom of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, Conneaut Lake. The room is at the rear of the church grounds and to the left of the children's play area. Meetings will usually last about 60 to 90 minutes.
If you have been interested in hosting Purple Martins, now is the time to ask questions to knowledgeable landlords. People trying to start a new colony have until the middle to the end of May to get your housing up to attract martins. The location of the house is very important, so members could answer those questions and many others at the meeting or via a phone call or email.
If you would like to visit one of the group's public sites at some point, they range from Rolling Fields in Conneautville to Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Espyville and one at Jamestown.
