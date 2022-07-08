The Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association will be having their monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Purple Martin colony located at Fireman’s Beach on the southwest shore of Conneaut Lake.
Those attending will be able to witness a large Purple Martin colony with most of the birds feeding their young nestlings, and some that will be close to fledging. The meeting will last about 90 minutes.
Young Purple Martin nestlings are starting to fledge (leaving the nest) at this time, so it will not be long before Purple Martins could be visiting sites in the area for possible nesting places for next year. Then, they will be leaving our area and headed to their pre-migratory roost at Lake Erie.
For more information on starting your own Purple Martin colony, stop by and pick up some documentation from the Purple Martin Conservation Association (PMCA) and/or to discuss your location and what type of housing that you may want.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.