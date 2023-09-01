The 44th annual Lake Latonka Fall Festival will be held Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. just off Interstate 79, a few miles outside of Mercer.
The festival will feature over 120 artisans, businesses and organizations in two locations at picturesque Lake Latonka. Parking and admission are free.
This event features homemade food, including vegetable soup that organizers say sells out every year, plus a bake sale, a pick-a-prize auction and more. There will be crafters, jewelry makers, nonprofits and other businesses, plus free entertainment and an all-day raffle with prizes every 30 minutes.
• More information or directions: Visit lakelatonkafallfestival.com or like Lake Latonka Fall Festival on Facebook.
