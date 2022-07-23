Rick and Andy Mason will speak about the history of the Canadohta Lake roller rink at 10:30 a.m. July 30 at a Lake Canadohta Historical Society event.
The Mason brothers will be speaking on the historical aspects of the skating rink that is a cherished landmark for generations of skating children and their families.
The Mason and Robatzen family owned and lived on the historical property for many decades and has an interesting historical perspective on the resort aspect of the lake, organizers said. Rick and Andy Mason have photos that they will be sharing with audience. A question-and-answer period will be held after the presentation.
This special event is open to the public. Organizers request a small donation of $5. Historical Society members are admitted free.
The meeting will be held at the of Canadohta Lake roller rink on Canadohta Lake Road. Organizers ask those attending to bring a chair as the group is not able to provide chairs.
There will also be information on the Lake Canadohta Historical Society and how you can be involved. The organization is a licensed nonprofit 501©3. The society’s 1952 maps will also be for sale.
• More information: Call Pam at (814) 694-2458 or email canadohtahistory@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.