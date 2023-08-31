First Presbyterian Church of Meadville will once again showcase its restored 19th-century Steinway with a recital by pianists Robert Kwan and Kevin Dill on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
Kwan and Dill have performed together since meeting as undergraduate music students in British Columbia. Kwan later spent a year playing the organ for daily services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England, and currently directs the music program at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport, Connecticut. Dill has served First Presbyterian Church since 2006, and is also active as a choral and vocal accompanist at Allegheny College.
The piano was built in Steinway’s New York factory in 1897 and acquired by First Presbyterian in 1969. Sensing the necessity of repairs, the church last year brought in Amy Marshall of Wexford, a specialist in rebuilding vintage pianos. In addition to replacing 125-year-old moving parts, Marshall also repaired the chipped and yellowing ivory keys and installed a state-of-the-art humidity control system.
The program, “Steinway Under the Steeple,” showcases four-hand music by Mozart, Bach, Bizet and Gershwin, among others. There will also be a livestream via the church’s website for those unable to attend.
The church is located at 890 Liberty St.
• More information: Visit meadvillefpc.org or call (814) 333-2161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.