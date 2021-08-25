• KULKA-MILLER — To Samuel Kulka and Angela Miller of Greenville, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, a daughter, Teagan Shay Kulka. The maternal grandparents, Mary and Arthur Miller, are Jamestown residents.
