• KRINER-HASSETT — To Trevor Miles Kriner and Erin Marie Hassett of Meadville, Pa., at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, a daughter, Kendall Nicole Kriner.
Calling hours for Bart Wineland Thursday 3-7 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m., Linesville First Baptist Church, 6114 U. S. Highway 6. Funeral 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Highway 6, Linesville.