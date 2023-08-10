Meadville Knights of Columbus will celebrate their 125th anniversary this year, and work is underway to host a Council 388 banquet on Oct. 21. Founded in 1898, Meadville’s council is the third oldest in the state.
Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico will celebrate a 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass in Meadville. Then he will attend the social gathering and dinner immediately after Mass.
If you or your business wants to contribute $100 toward this event, your ad will be prominently displayed during the banquet. Advertising positions can be reserved by contacting Pat McHale at patmc924@gmail.com.
One free ticket will be mailed to each current Council 388 member. If you care to bring one or more guests, the cost is $25 for each additional person. If you are a family member of a deceased K of C member, we welcome you as well, also for $25 per seat.
