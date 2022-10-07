Knights of Columbus
Meadville Knights of Columbus Council 388 has approved a donation to help hurricane victims.
Two September hurricanes caused widespread devastation to Caribbean islands, the southeastern U.S. and northern Canada. K of C’s Supreme Council is seeking financial help, with 100 percent of the collected funds going directly to relief efforts in those areas.
With a full evaluation of the damage in the U.S. still being determined, the local Knights have approved a donation of at least $100, and will decide on the final amount at their November meeting.
In other news from K of C’s October meeting:
• A steak dinner and football fundraiser is set for Nov. 13 for the Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the New Orleans Saints. Open to the public, a similar event one year ago attracted 74 visitors for an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship, raising nearly $1,000 in profits for the local council’s charitable efforts. Cost is $25 per attendee. The event will be held at the St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St., with the doors to open at 11:30 a.m.
• Members will hold a family Christmas party on Dec. 9 at Meadville’s Italian Civic Club. Members and their guests will gather for a social time at 6 p.m., with dinner to be ordered off the ICC menu at 6:30. Cost is $25 each for all attending.
• A Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest will be held, open to all area youth, with entries due by mid-December. Entry forms are available at Epiphany of the Lord parish offices and at Seton Catholic School. First-place winners in each of three age-group categories will receive cash prizes and will then be eligible for regional and national contests.
• Fourth Degree members will hold a dinner meeting Oct. 24 at St. Peter Church, Conneautville.
• Following the recent passing of Life Member and Fourth Degree member Dr. David Rusilko, the Meadville council continues to receive memorial gifts in his honor. Currently, almost $300 in cash donations have been received.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.