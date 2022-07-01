Knights of Columbus
A family picnic for members of Meadville Knights of Columbus Council 388 is set for July 21 at 6 p.m. at Shelter 2 in Roche Park, Vernon Township. Meat and beverages will be served free of charge; those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Family members of deceased K of C members are welcome to attend.
For anyone interested in joining Knights of Columbus, an initiation session is planned for July 17. Any man in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join. To sign up or for more information, contact Pat McHale at (814) 795-6792 or email him at patmc924@gmail.com.
The next meeting for K of C Council 388 will be held July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. For anyone who cares to bring an item to cook, the grill will be ready to use by 6:30 and various other foods and beverages will be available for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.