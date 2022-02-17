Knights of Columbus
Meadville Knights of Columbus (K of C) has received a note of thanks from Meadville’s Catholic pro-life organization for a monetary gift it received from K of C Council 388.
The group, Pilgrims for Life, used the funds to help sponsor a bus trip to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. The event, attended by tens of thousands of marchers, was in protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allows abortion on demand.
In other news from the February meeting:
• Payment of dues was requested by Financial Secretary Pat McHale, and many were received. For those members still owing their annual dues, they can be mailed to McHale at 11957 Thurston Road, Meadville, PA 16335. They are $20 for regular members and $15 for honorary life members.
• The area’s Fourth Degree K of C members held a Chalice Dinner on Jan. 8 at the Italian Civic Club, with 54 members and guests attending. The chalice has been donated by the local group to K of C’s Supreme Council for distribution to a location or to a priest anywhere in the world that needs it for celebrating Mass. It is engraved with five local names in honor of recently deceased Fourth Degree members.
• For anyone interested in joining Knights of Columbus, initiation ceremonies will be held April 10 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, Meadville. Membership is open to any man in good standing with the Catholic Church. Membership includes enrollment in any of K of C’s numerous insurance and financial programs, for many years rated among the most elite in the world in quality of returns and in consumer satisfaction.
Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St.