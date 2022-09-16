Under the direction of Ed and Barb Burkett, the Meadville community donated $17,000 to help purchase and equip a van to administer free prenatal ultrasound screenings and provide other supplies to expectant mothers and their families. The van will cost $250,000 and is expected to begin its travels throughout northwest Pennsylvania in about three months. In a recent photo at Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Parish, the Burketts were joined by Meadville Knights of Columbus Financial Secretary Pat McHale (right) as they collected the more than 400 plastic baby bottles filled with local donations.