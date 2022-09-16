The Catholic Federation of Crawford County is getting a needed boost from Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Parish Men’s Club and from Meadville Council 388 Knights of Columbus.
Members of both organizations are banding together to help with several projects that the federation has guided for many years. Knights of Columbus and men’s club members John Mottillo and Mike Higham told fellow Knights that work has already started with a large cleanup effort at the Marian Shrine located along Route 19 between Meadville and Saegertown. Mowing and brush clearing already have improved the property at the shrine, which is used to host various Catholic spiritual programs such as May Crownings and pro-life prayer services.
Mottillo and Higham said help will be needed to continue work at the shrine and for two other key items: placing Christmas Nativity scenes in Meadville’s Diamond Park and in Epiphany of the Lord Church each holiday season.
K of C members expressed willingness to help.
In other news from K of C’s September meeting:
• Catholic Diocese of Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico will be in Meadville to celebrate a Respect Life Mass on Oct. 2. The service will be held as the regular 11:30 a.m. Mass at Epiphany of the Lord Parish, 353 Pine St., and a public reception will follow in the church’s parish center.
• The bishop’s visit coincides with recent news of the Meadville community’s success in raising $17,000 to help expectant mothers and young families. Those funds were contributed to an Erie-area effort to raise $250,000 to purchase and equip a van that will travel throughout northwestern Pennsylvania to administer free prenatal ultrasound screenings and provide other supplies. That financial goal has now been reached and the van is expected to be placed into service, including visits to the Meadville area, in about three months. Council 388 member Ed Burkett and his wife, Barb, were the program’s local leaders, raising the most money of all northwestern Pennsylvania’s Catholic communities.
• A public steak fry fundraiser is being planned for Nov. 13 for a big-screen viewing of the Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the New Orleans Saints. A similar event one year ago attracted 74 visitors for an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship, raising nearly $1,000 in profits for the local K of C council.
• K of C members will hold a family Christmas party, planned for Dec. 9, with details still in the works by Grand Knight Andrew Amato and Financial Secretary Pat McHale.
• A highway cleanup session will be held prior to the council’s Oct. 3 meeting. Members will gather at Channellock’s South Main Street parking lot at 5 p.m. to pick up trash along a 2-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock and Kebert Construction.
• A Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest will be held, open to all area youth, with entries due by mid-December. Entry forms will be available at Epiphany of the Lord parish offices and at Seton Catholic School. First-place winners in each of three age-group categories will receive cash prizes and will then be eligible for regional and national contests.
• The council was saddened by the recent passing of Life Member and Fourth Degree member Dr. David Rusilko. It was announced that donors have already contributed more than $200 to K of C Council 388 in his memory.
• Father Joseph Petrone of the Meadville Catholic community told members of his recent visit to Iceland and Denmark. His talk sparked an interesting discussion about the negative impact that changing cultural beliefs can have on faith practices in foreign countries as well as in the U.S.
• Fourth Degree members will hold a dinner meeting Oct. 24 at St. Peter Church, Conneautville.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall.
