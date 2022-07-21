Fun and food are on the calendar for Meadville Knights of Columbus in the coming weeks.
A family picnic hosted by Council 388 is set for 6 p.m. today at Shelter 2 in Roche Park, Vernon Township. Meat and beverages will be served free of charge, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Family members of deceased Knights are encouraged to attend.
And the next meeting of the Meadville Knights is their annual members-only picnic on Aug. 1 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. The meal will begin at 6:30.
Meat and beverages, as well as utensils and table service items, will be provided free. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share if they are able. A brief meeting will follow.
Financial secretary Pat McHale requests that all current members try to attend this fun event, as he is busy assessing the membership rolls.
In other news from the July meeting:
• Plans are being discussed to repair, repaint and update the Knights of Columbus road sign near Smock Bridge, on Route 322 coming into Meadville.
• Alex Hilton, a member of Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Parish, was introduced, and he discussed his plans to begin seminary training to become a Catholic priest.
• The caretaker at St. Agatha Cemetery will be asked to alert the local council if any K of C gravesite flags are missing or in need of repair.
• Former trustee Andrew Amato conducted his first meeting as the council’s new grand knight, following a recent membership election. He replaces Scott Hamilton, a Knight for more than 40 years and a distinguished and longtime grand knight for Council 388, who recently announced he would be stepping down from the lead role.
• For anyone interested in joining Knights of Columbus, any man in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also sponsors top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families.
