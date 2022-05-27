Meadville Knights of Columbus is distributing empty plastic baby bottles as a fundraiser in a new anti-abortion campaign.
Anyone who chooses to help may accept a bottle, fill it with loose change and return it to Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, formerly St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine St.
Funds will be turned over to regional K of C leaders for use in purchasing a mobile van equipped with an ultrasound machine for free prenatal scans.
Under the direction of Meadville K of C member and local pro-life advocate Ed Burkett, 400 bottles are available for donations to be returned Father’s Day weekend.
In other news from the May meeting:
• On May 21, K of C members placed 447 small American flags on the graves of U.S. military veterans in St. Agatha Cemetery. A large U.S. flag also was installed at the cemetery at that time.
• The council, a longtime participant in the Pennsylvania Highway Cleanup Program, will appoint a coordinator to make sure trash bags and safety vests are available for all cleanup dates on a 2-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock Inc. and Kebert Construction.
• The council is lining up nominations for upcoming election of officers.
• An Epiphany of the Lord Parish golf scramble, to benefit Seton Catholic School, is planned for June 8 at Venango Valley Golf Course. Entry fee is $75 per golfer. Numerous prizes are planned. Lunch will be available at the turn, and a steak dinner will be served to conclude the day.
• Council 388 members Dave Rusilko and Ed Longo achieved honorary life membership status.
• A bid was accepted to locally produce K of C flags to be placed on the graves of all past Meadville council members, available at no charge to their families.
• The district deputy reported that an initiation session is being planned by the Conneaut Lake council for membership in any council.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. For anyone who cares to bring an item to cook, the grill will be ready to use by 6:30 and various other foods and beverages will be available.
