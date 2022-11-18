CLUBS
Knights of Columbus
Meadville Knights of Columbus has teamed with other donors to help feed the area’s hungry this winter.
K of C Council 388 matched $200 to bring the total to $400 to help stock Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church’s food pantry, used to assist needy families in the Meadville area. In the first round of shopping, $200 was used to buy deep-discount sale items, providing cases of foods that usually sell for well over the $200 spent.
The other $200 will be held in reserve for later purchases.
If anyone cares to donate to this effort, contact K of C Financial Secretary Pat McHale at (814) 795-6792 or at patmc924@gmail.com or Grand Knight Andrew Amato at (814) 573-1557.
In other news from the November K of C meeting:
• K of C members will hold a family Christmas party on Dec. 9 at Meadville’s Italian Civic Club. Members and their guests will gather for a social time at 6 p.m., with dinner to be served at 6:30. The menu was finalized, and cost is $25 per person. Family members of deceased Knights are welcome and encouraged to attend by contacting McHale or Amato.
• A Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest will be held, open to all area youth, with entries due by mid-December. Entry forms are available at Epiphany of the Lord parish offices and at Seton Catholic School. First-place winners in each of three age-group categories will receive cash prizes and will then be eligible for regional and national contests.
• Fourth Degree members held a dinner meeting Oct. 24 at St. Peter Church, Conneautville. There is no Fourth Degree gathering slated for December.
• Following the recent passing of Life Member and Fourth Degree member Dr. David Rusilko, the Meadville council continues to receive memorial gifts in his honor. With another $200 in donations reported at the November meeting, almost $500 in cash donations has been received.
• K of C chaplain, Father Joe Petrone, offered a reflection on the Church’s upcoming month-long Advent season. “Like Lent, Advent should be observed seriously,” he said. “It helps us to be ready. We are waiting for the coming of Christ, at Christmas, allowing our hearts to become fully prepared for this great feast. It’s a time to get ready, to be ready, to pray, and to pay special attention to the grace that comes into our lives.”
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall
