Meadville Knights of Columbus members have voted to send a donation to St. James Haven, a Meadville homeless shelter for men. The local K of C council has made numerous contributions to St. James Haven over the past decade, and on this occasion, Council 388 officer Dave Lippert urged that the gift be increased to $100 this time. His advice was accepted.
Under the auspices of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Erie, the local shelter uses such gifts to help with food, shelter and bedding needs for as many as 15 to 20 men accepted for temporary residence.
The K of C gift is one of two made this holiday season. A recent monetary gift and shopping spree at Valesky’s Supermarket provided numerous food items for the food pantry at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish. With another $200 in reserve for a future shopping day, the public is welcome to also donate to the cause to help needy local families.
If anyone cares to donate to this effort, contact K of C Financial Secretary Pat McHale at (814) 795-6792 or at patmc924@gmail.com or Grand Knight Andrew Amato at (814) 573-1557.
In other news from the December meeting:
• K of C members finalized plans for a family Christmas party planned for Friday at Meadville’s Italian Civic Club.
• A Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest is ready for judging, open to all area youth. First-place winners in each of three age-group categories will receive cash prizes and will then be eligible for regional and national contests.
• The area’s Fourth Degree K of C members will hold a Chalice Dinner on Jan. 7 at the Italian Civic Club. The chalice will be donated to K of C’s Supreme Council for distribution to a location or to a priest anywhere in the world that needs it for celebrating Mass. It will be engraved with names of recently deceased Fourth Degree members from the Crawford County area.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.