Knights of Columbus Council 6037 (Linesville/Conneaut Lake) will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip's Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
The summertime is typically when the surge for those needing a vital supply of blood is at an annual high, yet sadly it is also when the amount of those willing to donate an hour of their time is at an annual low, organizers said.
Walk-ins are always welcome, but it is highly recommended to preregister at redcrossblood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.