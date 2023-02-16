Knights of Columbus Council 6037 (Conneaut Lake/Linesville) is holding a collection for new and gently used clothes, coats, socks and toiletry items that will be taken to Erie, where the items then will be sent to the civilians in Ukraine. Organizers said they are in need of wheelchairs and walkers, along with medical supplies. Winter and summer clothing for men, women and children also are being collected.
Drop-off locations on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon will be in the back parking lot of either Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church (155 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake) or St. Philip’s Church (401 S. Erie St., Linesville).
Cash and checks also will be accepted. Checks should be made payable to K of C with Ukraine in the memo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.