Meadville Knights of Columbus
Meadville Knights of Columbus will collect plastic baby bottles filled with loose change and other monetary donations at weekend Masses of June 18-19, Father’s Day weekend. The bottles were distributed in May as a fundraiser for a new anti-abortion campaign.
Anyone who chooses to help is free to accept a bottle, fill it with loose change and return it to Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, formerly St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine St., or turn it in June 18 or 19 at the Mass they attend.
Funds will be turned over to regional K of C leaders for use in purchasing a mobile van equipped with an ultrasound machine that will administer free prenatal scans.
Under the direction of Meadville K of C member and local pro-life advocate Ed Burkett, 400 bottles were available for donations to be returned Father’s Day weekend. K of C members were encouraged when they heard from Burkett that students, staff and families from Meadville’s Seton Catholic School already have turned in donations of $2,000 to help the effort.
In other news from the May meeting:
• Annual election of officers was conducted. Meadville’s Council 388 now is under the direction of Andrew Amato, who was voted in to take over the top office formerly held by Scott Hamilton.
Earlier this year, Hamilton had announced that he would be stepping down from the grand knight role. He had served as grand knight off and on for many years, providing outstanding leadership for the council, and he received loud applause of appreciation from members when he said he was relinquishing the role. A Knight for more than 40 years, Hamilton most recently held the local council’s top office from 2019 through mid-2022.
Also elected as officers were Deputy Grand Knight Ted Jastromb Jr., Chancellor Mark Bellini, Treasurer Gaynell Mailliard, Advocate John Hall, Warden Richard Albaugh, Inside Guard Dave Lippert, Outside Guard Don Kircher, Recorder Ed Mailliard, and Trustees Steve Steider, Joe Miller and Hamilton.
In non-elected positions, the council’s chaplain is Father Joe Petrone of Epiphany of the Lord Parish, and financial secretary is Pat McHale.
• A family picnic hosted by Council 388 members is set for 6 p.m. July 21 at Shelter 2 in Roche Park, Vernon Township, McHale reported. Meat and beverages will be served free of charge, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service.
• K of C members placed 447 small American flags on the graves of U.S. military veterans in St. Agatha Cemetery. A large U.S. flag also was installed at the cemetery.
• Council members agreed to pay for two new flags at St. Brigid Cemetery, a large American flag and a POW-MIA flag.
• Hamilton has placed almost 100 Knights of Columbus flags at the graves of past members in five area cemeteries, at no charge to those members’ families. A donation and note of thanks was received from Rita Walker, in appreciation of placement of a K of C flag at the grave of her father, Joseph DePhilip.
• Gaynell Mailliard reported that he met with state officials of the Pennsylvania Highway Cleanup Program. He was given more trash bags to give to council members, and discussed some of council’s recent concerns with the program. Twice a year, Council 388 members clean up a 2-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock Inc. and Kebert Construction.
• For anyone interested in joining Knight of Columbus, an initiation session is planned for July 17. Any man in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join.
• Fourth degree members of K of C will meet the fourth Mondays of June, July and August at Monsignor Toland Park, Conneaut Lake. The 6 p.m. gatherings will be picnic suppers, and spouses are encouraged to attend. Meat and beverages will be served free of charge, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. For anyone who cares to bring an item to cook, the grill will be ready to use by 6:30 and various other foods and beverages will be available.
