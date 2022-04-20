Meadville Knights of Columbus (K of C) voted to purchase $100 in tickets to benefit the Seton Catholic School Sports Raffle. A major fundraiser for the local private school, the popular event will be held April 30 at the school, 385 Pine St.
Seton School officials also contacted the local K of C council to invite members and their families to attend a Living Stations of the Cross program on April 15, during Holy Week. The moving religious program featured numerous students from the school as they enacted the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus.
In other news from the April meeting:
• The council was informed that $1 million from Knights of Columbus Supreme Council already has been donated to help the refugees of Ukraine, including thousands of dollars raised by Crawford County-area Knights.
• A slate of officer candidates is being compiled for Meadville Council 388 elections to be held in June.
• The Knights’ May 2 meeting will also include a highway cleanup session. Members will gather at Channellock’s South Main Street parking lot at 5 p.m. to pick up trash along a 2-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock and Kebert Construction. The business meeting will start at 7:30 and will include a grilled picnic supper organized by K of C officer John Hall. Members who intend to use the fired-up grill should bring their own items to cook.
• Members were advised that plans are underway for Council 388’s 125th anniversary in October 2023. Chartered in 1898, the Meadville council is one of the three oldest in the Erie Catholic Diocese and among the oldest in the state of Pennsylvania.
• The area’s Fourth Degree K of C members have planned a dinner meeting for April 25 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, Meadville, including a selection of pizzas from Mannino Italian Garden.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St.