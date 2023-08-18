The 100-year local Knickerbocker reunion (actual 125-year reunion) will be held Sunday in the picnic pavilion at Bicentennial Park on Mead Avenue along French Creek in Meadville. Meet at noon for pictures and conversation. Lunch is at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to share and your own table service.
Also, bring lawn chairs if you wish to sit outside the pavilion.
Relatives who can’t attend are asked to send a note to Jane Knickerbocker Corning at vicorning@aol.com.
• More information: Call (802) 355-1255 or (814) 566-3940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.