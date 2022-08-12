The Knickerbocker family reunion will be held Aug. 21 at the picnic pavilion in Bicentennial Park on Mead Avenue in Meadville. Meet at noon for conversation and pictures. Lunch is at 1 p.m.
Please bring a dish to share. There is a primitive grill for cooking hot dogs or hamburgers if attendees supply them. Bring your own table service, items for the silent auction, lawn chairs if you wish to sit outside the pavilion, and games or activities that might interest children attending the reunion.
Those who cannot attend are asked to contact Jane Knickerbocker Corning at (802) 355-1255 or vjcorning@aol.com, or June Knickerbocker Gebhardt at (814) 795-5924, to catch everyone up on family news during the past year and to make necessary updates to your address and email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.