The Conneaut Lake Community Halloween Walk and costume judging will be held Oct. 29 at Fireman’s Beach.
Lineup is at 2 p.m. near the pavilion. From there, the costumed children will walk to Ice House Park, around the circle, then return to the beach for judging. Participants will be grouped by age; cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded.
Refreshments, treats, face painting and games will be provided by area churches: Presbyterian Church of Conneaut Lake, Lighthouse Community Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Our Lady Queen of the Americas Catholic Church, and Fallowfield Methodist Church, plus event sponsor the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake.
The event will conclude by 4 p.m. In case of rain, it will take place Oct. 30.
