Kiwanis scholarships recently were presented to Conneaut Area Senior High School graduates Jacob Welcheck, son of Jessie and Jennifer Welcheck, and Maggie Battles, daughter of Jeff and Alice Battles.
The scholarships were given by B.J. Murray in memory of her father, Tim J. Murray Sr., who was a lifelong Kiwanis member.
The Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 p.m. at Toni’s Lake Diner. New members are welcome.
