The Meadville Kiwanis Club invites agriculture family members and interested friends to its noon-time Agriculture Appreciation luncheon on March 6 at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave.
This free lunch for the agriculture community continues the group's tradition of recognizing local agriculture for more than 50 years.
The speaker will be Annie Maloney, executive director of the Foundation For Sustainable Forests.
The importance of reading the landscape and designing a realistic management plan in order to better align a landowner's expectations with what their woodland can reasonably produce will be discussed.
The luncheon runs from noon to about 1 p.m.
Reservations are due by Feb. 23.
• To RSVP: Send an email to Richard A. Deiss at radeiss2@earthlink.net or call (814) 724-4617.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.