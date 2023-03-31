An Easter egg hunt with more than 15,000 eggs will take place Saturday at the Kerrtown Community Center.
The hunt will start at 11 a.m. During the hunt, children ages 1-12 will be able to hunt over 15,000 eggs filled with candy, money and little prizes.
The children also will get an entry to win one of 12 new bikes and helmet. Each participant will also receive a free hot dog, popcorn and juice.
The hunt and prizes were made possible by the proceeds from Kerrtown bingo and business donations.
