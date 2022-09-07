Kent State University recently released its list of spring graduates and students who made the dean’s list this past spring.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

Emily Loccisano of Meadville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication and information.

Meredith Reib of Titusville graduated with a bachelor of science degree in communication and information.

Students who made the dean’s list from the area include: Andrew Jacobs of Conneaut Lake, Katelyn Konetsky of Venango, Tyler Weiss of Venango, Maggie Hunter of Guys Mills (president’s list, 4.0 grade-point average), Keira Davis of Meadville, Alyssa Maziarz of Meadville, Sydney Mitcham of Meadville, Abigail Mosbacher of Meadville, and Abigail Fife of Linesville.

