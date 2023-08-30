U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly announced Tuesday the new Congressional App Challenge is open to all eligible high school students in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
Students are asked to register before Sept. 30 (registration indicates the student’s intent to compete), and to register online. Teachers across western Pennsylvania are encouraged to have their students participate.
Submissions are due Nov. 1. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.
Below are some of the criteria to participate in the 2023 Congressional App Challenge:
• You must be a middle or high school student at the time of app submission.
• Students may register as individuals or as teams of up to four. No more than four students are allowed to form a team.
• Students may compete in the district in which they reside or the district in which they attend school.
• If competing as a team, at least half of the teammates must be eligible to compete in the district in which they are participating.
• More information: Visit CongressionalAppChallenge.us or email program coordinator Julie Swartfager at Julie.Swartfager@mail.house.gov.
