• KEITH-REDFOOT — To Levi Keith of Franklin, Pa., and Constance Redfoot of Jackson Center, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., a son, Easton Michael Redfoot. The maternal grandparents, Tracy and Dan Redfoot, are Stoneboro residents.
Keith-Redfoot birth
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Minimum wage
Should Pennsylvania raise the minimum wage?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- 'You're dying today': Sounds of life-or-death struggle heard in dash cam video
- Park owner files formal eviction notice against Hotel Conneaut operator
- State College bound: Cardinals beat Lakers in four sets, will play for state title
- Meadville man pleads guilty in connection with Walnut Street homicide case
- Thurston Classic takes to the skies this weekend
- Conneaut Lake Park owner wants to evict Hotel Conneaut operator
- Crash leaves SUV on its side
- Man charged with sexually assaulting underage Crawford County girl
- Athlete Spotlight Series: Meadville's Jack Stevens is on the rise in basketball
- Meadville-area man sentenced to prison for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.