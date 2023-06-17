KEITH-REDFOOT — To Levi Keith of Franklin, Pa., and Constance Redfoot of Jackson Center, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., a son, Easton Michael Redfoot. The maternal grandparents, Tracy and Dan Redfoot, are Stoneboro residents.

