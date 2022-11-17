The International College of Dentists USA Section presented dental practitioner, Dr. Kaitlyn A. Katherman, with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin and an engraved gold key symbolic of this Fellowship for conspicuous service rendered in the art and science of Dentistry.
The International College of Dentists is the preeminent honor society of the world's outstanding dentists involved in “Serving Others.” The ICD is dedicated to the recognition of outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and the continued progress in the profession of dentistry for the benefit of all humankind.
Katherman exemplifies the core values of integrity, leadership and service and was inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists at its 88th annual Convocation held on Oct. 14.
Katherman grew up in Pleasantville and completed her undergraduate studies at Allegheny College. After completing her undergraduate studies, she served as an AmeriCorps VISTA at the Meadville United Way directing the Community Improvement Center.
Katherman graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) — School of Dental Medicine in Bradenton, Fla.
Katherman currently practices at the Center for Dental Excellence in East York, Pa. She holds memberships in the York Area Dental Society, Pennsylvania Dental Association, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Academy of Laser Dentistry, and the International Affiliation of Tongue-Tie Professionals. After Katherman’s first daughter was diagnosed with a tongue and lip tie, Katherman took extensive training and developed a passion for helping infants, children, and adults who are tongue-tied and/or lip tied.
Katherman and her husband, Taylor, live in York with their two daughters, Kelsie and Sarah. She enjoys photography, being outdoors, and most of all spending time with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.