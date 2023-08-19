Meadville Knights of Columbus Council 388 is observing a special anniversary this year. Chartered in 1898, this is the group’s 125th anniversary, and a gala celebration is planned.
The special observance will be Oct. 21 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. It will begin with a Saturday vigil Mass at 4:30 p.m. celebrated by Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico. A social gathering and buffet banquet in the church center will follow.
A free ticket will be mailed to each Council 388 member. For anyone wishing to bring one or more guests, the charge is $25 for each extra person.
Members are asked to RSVP by Sept. 29 by contacting Gaynell Mailliard at (814) 332-8849. For additional tickets, mail the guest fee of $25 each to: Gaynell Mailliard, 599 Auburn Drive, Meadville PA 16335.
To pay a special tribute to a past night on the night of the banquet, mail his name and $20 to Gaynell Mailliard at the above address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.