The goals and challenges of two local pro-life groups were highlighted for members of Meadville Knights of Columbus recently, and the local K of C council responded with contributions to each organization.
Prior to the September meeting of Council 388, Kendra Durfee, director of the Pregnancy Center of Meadville, spoke about the difficult but rewarding work of her organization as it addresses the needs of young mothers and young families in the Meadville area.
The pregnancy center staff listens to their clients and offers many levels of help, and “we encourage the young moms and dads to be the best parents they can be as they meet the challenges of their new responsibilities,” she said.
The pregnancy center, located at 657 Pine St., Meadville, was recently remodeled to offer a pregnancy store and boutique. There are also parenting classes and a strong support system in place to help couples solve problems, satisfy present needs and establish long-term goals.
The second group the Knights heard from, Catholics for Life and Liberty, noted in a letter that they are planning to send a bus of local pro-life advocates to the January 2024 March for Life in Washington, D.C. The letter noted that a key challenge is the rising cost of bus transportation, now nearly $5,300, and they have raised just over $3,000 so far.
Council 388 voted to donate $200 to the pregnancy center, one of several contributions it sent to the group in the past year, and $300 toward the March for Life costs, with a possibility for a future contribution prior to that journey.
In other news from the September meeting:
• Council 388 reported on progress toward this year’s 125th anniversary event. Chartered in 1898, Meadville’s council is the second oldest in this part of the commonwealth and third oldest in the entire state. To mark this occasion, work is under way to host a banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21, including a 4:30 p.m. Mass to be celebrated by Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico.
Each current member of Council 388 will be issued a free ticket to attend the social hour and banquet after the Oct. 21 Mass. Members are welcome to bring one or more guests for $25 per visitor. Tickets were to be in the mail by Sept. 15, and members are asked to RSVP by Sept. 29.
• Tickets are now available for $10 each for one of K of C’s most popular annual fundraisers, the NFL Football Sweepstakes. In the last 10 weeks of this year’s NFL schedule, ticket purchasers could win up to $400 in prize money each week. The local council’s profits are used to help needy people in the Meadville area, and to provide funding for local pro-life causes and events.
If you are interested in buying a football sweepstakes ticket, contact Gaynell Mailliard at (814) 332-8849 or any K of C member. Also, Council 388 officer John Hall will be offering the tickets for sale after weekend Masses at Epiphany of the Lord Parish.
• Work is continuing to provide Knights of Columbus flags for the gravesites of all Council 388 members.
• Next meeting will be Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.