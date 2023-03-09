The 12th Judith’s Jig Memorial 5K Run/Walk is being held in person March 18.
The Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) will host the in-person race after a virtual hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a virtual option for racers.
Judith’s Jig honors the life of Judith Patterson Gilbert, a BPW member who also belonged to many organizations. Gilbert passed away on April 2, 2010, after an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer, but leaves a legacy of kindness, caring and giving back, organizers said.
In her memory, proceeds from the race benefit Crawford County CASA, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and Women’s Services Inc.
Preregistered racers can pick up their packet on March 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber-Commerce office on Diamond Park. Race-day registration begins at 9 a.m. at the chamber.
The race begins at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow the race with awards being given to the top two runners and walkers in the following age divisions: 1-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older.
Awards will finish in time for racers to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon. The race course runs from the Crawford County Courthouse, down South Main Street to Poplar Street, then along Liberty Street to Ranz Bar and Grill and back. There will be traffic directors and barricades along the course.
• More information: Visit judithsjig.org.
