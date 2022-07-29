All Subordinate Grange members are reminded of the judging of the Family Activities contests to be held Thursday at Hayfield Grange at 7 p.m. All entries for the contests must be at the hall by 6:30 to be prepared for judging.
Contests include quilt blocks, quilts, afghan, embroidery, cross stitch, counted cross stitch, plastic canvas, doilies/centerpieces, string art, jewelry — necklace, bracelet, earrings, and wood burning.
Baking contests are apple dumplings, snickerdoodle cookies and no-bake cookies.
Specific rules and requirements can be found on the PA State Grange website, pagrange.org, under the Department/Family Activities tab. There is a link to the 2022 Family Activities Contests. Information is also available by contacting the subordinate secretary.
