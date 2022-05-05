The family of Joseph Weibel recently announced his commissioning as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
Second Lt. Weibel completed 10 weeks of training at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.
Weibel, a resident of Meadville, is a Cathedral Prep and Penn State Behrend graduate.
He will report to Officer Candidates School at Marine Corps Base Quantico in September.
Weibel is the son of Christopher and Heather Weibel of Meadville and grandson of paternal grandparents Margaret Weibel and the late Richard Weibel of Erie and maternal grandparents Joseph and Nancy Schneider of North East.