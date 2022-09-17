“Sometimes I wonder what you’d be today.”
The haunting words, part of a song co-written by former Conneaut Lake resident Bill Luther, describe a grieving process years after the death of someone.
I love the song because it is so honest in reflecting the thoughts of someone missing someone who never got to live a long life.
The lyrics include such thoughts as wondering what the person being missed would have named his or her baby and other questions to which there are no answers.
I thought about the song as I realized today is the annual Ride for Freedom during which motorcyclists ride in formation as a memorial to men and women who never returned from the wars they were sent to fight.
Watching the long line of cyclists driving by in mass always makes me teary-eyed — and proud of those who take time each year to publicly remember the veterans who aren’t here any more, except in memory.
A few weeks ago, I attended a Quilts of Valor service in which some veterans who returned home were honored.
A short bio of each veteran’s military service included a brief mention of what those veterans have done since they returned home and became civilians again.
It was impressive to hear how they have impacted other people’s lives — as coaches, 4-H leaders, parents, teachers, and volunteers in many civic and veterans groups.
The pride of their families was evident as they too honored the veterans by “showing up” at the special ceremony.
As I thought about the traditional vigil held on Friday night and today’s ride, I could not help but remember Bill Luther’s song.
So often as I have attended the vigils and watched the participants in the ride, I have wondered about the thousands of veterans who never came home and thought about their families and how they must have grieved, wondering what became of the family members to whom they said good-bye, not knowing it was the last time they would say those words to them.
Although Luther’s song was written decades after most of the veterans being remembered today were officially listed as missing in action, I’m fairly certain the families left behind often asked the questions reflected in the song.
It brings it home very powerfully as it reminds us of the ones who died before they lived long lives — of dreams left unfulfilled and goals never met.
Today’s ride will not provide any answers to all the questions about what these veterans would have done had they returned home. It will not help us understand why some died and others didn’t. The ride will not take away any of the feelings of loss left behind.
But it will remind us there are people out there whose families never learned what happened to them — except they never came home.
We will never know who they might have been in civilian life or what they would have done.
But because of efforts such as these this weekend some families know where their family died — and when.
Because of efforts such as these, some of the veterans’ remains are home — not buried somewhere in unmarked graves in foreign lands.
And, perhaps most importantly, the veterans are remembered for their service and sacrifice, and we are given the opportunity to publicly honor them and remember them even as we wonder what they might be today.
Today we can say thank you to the cyclists who ride each year.
Many of the participants were young when they put on a uniform and fought on foreign lands and returned home and still are making any impact on our society — so we know who they are.
Today we remember those who we still wonder “who they’d be today.”
It’s the least we can do.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.