This week — also known as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week — is set aside to honor the dispatchers in the 911 office.
That’s the office that people call when they need help in emergency situations such as medical, accident or fire.
The staff is there 24/7 to answer the calls and dispatch the appropriate responders.
It has to be a stressful job. When I worked at The Meadville Tribune I answered dozens of calls each day — people asking questions or giving me information. I never thought of it as stressful, but then none of it required emergency action.
I’m not sure how many calls the 911 center gets on a daily basis, but according to a report from Greg Beveridge, director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety (which includes the 911 center), two weeks ago when the big windstorm hit, the dispatchers answered more than 940 calls within a few hours — all of them, of course, seeking emergency help.
I cannot imagine the stress the dispatchers must have been under.
It has to be a tough job to respond calmly and efficiently while also trying to keep the caller calm and determining what type of assistance they need.
Far too often I think we take it for granted that when we dial 911, help will be on the way. We often don’t realize that before help can be on the way, someone has to dispatch the appropriate responder.
When I hear a siren, I always remember a conversation between two kids. We were working on scenery for Bible school at church and the siren could be heard.
The boy, who was about 7 years old, commented that “someone has an emergency.” His sister, about 5, responded that “someone’s getting help.” How insightful that was.
We only take time to recognize the 911 dispatchers officially once a year, but we really need to appreciate them every day — and be glad they’re there to send help when it’s needed.
They may not have 940 calls every day, but we know they do a great job every day when someone calls for help.
I know that’s their job. But I also know that saying “we appreciate you” needs to be done more than once a year — and not just when we experience an emergency.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.