Music has always been a special part of my life. I am not a good singer and don’t play an instrument, but I love how music touches my spirit, speaks to my heart and expresses how I feel.
The fun songs remind me of good times and make me smile at people enjoying life.
The praise song “Sanctuary” almost always calms my soul and reminds me of special times when I feel God’s spirit touch mine.
Country has always been one of my favorite genres of music. Sometimes, I think the songwriters have read my mind and put my feelings and emotions to music.
Two country tunes have going through my mind repeatedly this week.
My first is “Who You’d Be Today,” cowritten by Aimee Mayo and former Conneaut Lake resident Bill Luther.
It speaks of a person remembering someone who “died too young,” and the writer wonders “who you’d be today” had the the person lived a little longer.
Having spoken to many parents whose child died at a young age, I know how the song speaks to them — whether it was a newborn who didn’t survive or a young adult.
The song makes me teary-eyed because the longer it has been since my daughter died and the new stages her friends go through, it makes me wonder.
My daughter’s two best friends became grandmothers last year and it made me realize just what stage of life she would be experiencing.
I’m grateful to share their excitement, and also to Bill and Aimee and how they have helped people through the song and the final message of knowing we’ll see them again someday.
“You Can’t Make Old Friends,” sung by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, is the other song. It expresses so vividly the importance of long-time friends.
It kept coming to my mind as I remember two women who became friends as teenagers. One was my sister, Jane, and the other, her best friend, Deenie Melvin.
Jane and Deenie each married their high school sweetheart and started raising their families.
They got involved in activities supporting their kids and their friendship got stronger as they worked and laughed together.
Their kids grew up and Jane got divorced; she and Deenie didn’t see each other as often.
But that didn’t break the bond of friendship started more than 60 years ago.
They talked frequently by phone and occasional lunches, always keeping up with each other’s lives.
I laughed one time when Deenie called and told Jane what Deenie’s husband said. Deenie told him she was going to call Jane to “talk for a minute” and his reply was something along the lines of “OK, see you in an hour. You never just talk to Jane for a few minutes.”
Their conversations always included a wide range of topics — staying up to date with family news, expressing concern during tough times, and celebrating good news.
Because they both worked at the election polls over the years, they would compare how things went in their precincts and discuss politics some. But it was interesting to me that Jane didn’t know Deenie’s party affiliation because that just wasn’t important to the conversation.
It was always inspiring to me to see the friendship and to know each cared enough to make the effort to stay in touch. There was never a set time for the calls — just when either decided she hadn’t talked with the other for a while.
From everyday things to their faith, from family to community activities, the conversations often included laughter over great memories and silly things that happened throughout their lives, to serious subjects such as life and death. But they almost always ended with laughter.
That’s the way it should be. We all need to laugh more.
Jane talked with Deenie last Thursday night. Friday, Deenie passed away.
The phone calls may have ended, but I’m sure the memories will live on as we remember Deenie as the type of friend everyone should have.
A figurine I have says “God gave us memories that we night have roses in December.”
I think God also gave us music like “Who You’d Be Today” and “You Can’t Make Old Friends” to remind us how blessed we are to have shared the lives that gave us the memories that remain to continue to bless us just as their lives did.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville tribune where she was communities and society editor.
