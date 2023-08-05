Much has been said about lotteries rewarding hundreds of millions of dollars — and people dreaming about what they could do with that much money.
Many have all kinds of ideas of what could be accomplished with that much money.
My sister and I joke that if we won, our kids would inherit it because we’d die of a heart attack.
Hearing all the ideas in the last few weeks reminded me of a country song (almost everything reminds me of a country song) from the 1950s.
It’s called “Satisfied Mind” and talks about the benefits of having a satisfied mind instead of money.
This week, as I thought about the issues people are dealing with, I realized how true that is.
While money is great, I’m well aware that it cannot buy health — no matter how much one has.
There are other things money can’t buy — including the satisfied mind.
Last week I had the privilege of spending some time with some special kids whose actions left me feeling not only satisfied, but incredibly blessed — and having money had nothing to do with it.
It was the monthly “packing boxes” for the troops at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52.
When I arrived there was a bunch of kids and some adults from the Saegertown Area Library summer program who had come to pack the boxes.
It was part of a summerlong program with the theme “All Together Now” in which the kids were made aware of volunteer opportunities and helping in the community.
They had already helped with Cans for Wishes (which benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation), pulled weeds through the French Creek Conservancy program, and performed at a talent show for patients at the Crawford County Care Center.
The last project was collecting donations of snacks, etc., to be sent to the troops — and then helping “pack the boxes.”
I wish everyone could have seen their kids as Laurie Davis and Kim Lengling, who chair the program, explained how to pack the boxes and asked some of the regular volunteers to pick a child and help the child pack the boxes.
The snacks are on tables and the packers take a box and go around the tables — filling the boxes with such things as cookies, canned fruit, beef jerky, bags of candy, granola bars, etc. — and then some health products such as toothpaste and tooth brushes.
Three instructions given for packing were: the box lid must fold flat; fill them full so “we don’t ship air”; and “fill them with things you’d like to receive.”
The little girl I was paired with was about 6 or 7 years old and absolutely precious.
I smiled a lot as I watched her make her choices — cookies (which had to be packed one way so the box would close flat), the fruit, granola bars, peanut butter, etc.
As she packed, she explained her choices — mentioning several times that she had to make sure she wasn’t shipping air and choosing things she liked.
She was very confident about her work — choosing carefully but wisely, and making sure the recipient got a variety of goodies.
Two of her choices though really made me smile (actually, I laughed later).
After putting one package of candy in the box, she came to more candy. She skipped it, saying, “He doesn’t NEED two bags of candy.”
A few steps later, she came to the toothpaste and quickly grabbed a big tube, saying to herself, me and anyone listening, “He NEEDS to brush his teeth,” as she added paste and brushes to her box.
She finished filling the box and, with a satisfied smile, set it on the table to be taped and sent.
It was one of those special times when her satisfied mind rubbed off on me. It felt really good to see her and the others feel satisfied they had done their part in the world.
Later I spoke with the coordinator of the program, Tina Hunt, who was so proud of the kids and how they responded to the project.
She also praised the regular volunteers for their patience and attitude about helping the kids, especially one younger one who didn’t want to leave his mother’s side.
It was a great night to see the kids and adults working together, taking their time to do something for someone else — and leaving with satisfied minds knowing it was good to have been there.
Nobody got paid for what they did. They were just one group of many in the community who give back without the thought of being paid.
Anyone can work for money or take a chance on winning some — but no amount of money can buy the satisfaction I saw in that little girl’s eyes, especially since I”m sure she felt she made a good decision about sending toothpaste instead of a second bag of candy. There’s just something about knowing you made a good decision that’s worth more than any amount of money can buy.
I was so blessed to have spent a few minutes with one little girl who touched my heart and spirit and reinforced my belief that money can’t buy happiness.
Money also can’t buy the knowledge that someone doesn’t NEED two bags of candy, but does need toothpaste.
Someone obviously taught her some lessons best learned early.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.
