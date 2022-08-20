Sometimes inspiration and smiles (and some tears) come in unexpected places.
A few months ago, my sister, Jane, loaned me her Kindle so I could read some books online. It was easier than reading printed books because I was having some problems with my vision.
Since that time somehow I got the Kindle messed up and I can’t figure out how to download the books anymore.
But I’m still using it to read some posts on Facebook. It’s been interesting sometimes to read about people’s activities.
I also can get some classic country music (which makes me happy too!), and if I click just the right buttons, I can get some episodes of old TV shows. Suffice to say the Kindle has kept me entertained — and up to date on what some friends are doing.
Last week I hit the jackpot.
I saw two “conversations” which still make me smile. In fact, I keep playing them over again because they make me feel good.
Once is a clip of a Little League game between teams from Texas and Oklahoma.
The pitcher lost control and hit the opposing batter on his helmet, causing the batter to be knocked down, writhing in pain.
The batter was back on his feet quickly and went to first base and it appeared as though the game would resume.
However, the pitcher was still in tears over the fact he had hit the batter. He was just standing there in anguish, tears streaming down his face.
It was then the batter took action in a way that not only brought tears to my eyes, but inspired me at the same time.
The Little League player called time out, then took off his helmet and walked the 46 feet from first base to the pitcher’s mound.
The crowd seemed silent as it waited to see what was going to happen.
The batter just stopped at the pitcher’s mound and gave the crying youth a hug — and some words of encouragement to keep on pitching, letting the pitcher know the incident was an accident and the batter was okay.
After a few seconds, the clip showed the pitcher’s teammates and coach joining the two on the mound, sharing their words of encouragement too.
The batter returned to first base, his “task” completed. The announcer commented on the action and how incredibly mature and compassion the young player was — encouraging the player whose wild pitch had knocked him to the ground.
The clip ended and I never heard what happened next except I read later the pitcher did well in the game after that.
I have watched the clip numerous times, still inspired by the two boys. It was really interesting to see the pitcher’s response to having lost control of the pitch. He truly took responsibility for his action — and was truly agonizing over it.
I was inspired to see a young man realize it was okay to be emotional even though it was an accident. I loved that he was vulnerable enough to cry.
It was inspiring to see the young batter having the courage and compassion to reach out to someone on the opposing team — to show he cared more about someone’s feelings than a baseball game. It had to be tough to walk from that base to the mound and simply offer a hug and words of encouragement. What a beautiful example of caring and what a great inspiration to all of us to show compassion.
I could not hear or understand the conversation between the two, but sometimes you don’t have to hear the words to know they made a difference.
The other “conversation” that made me smile this week was between a 4-month-old infant named Logan and his “Grammy,” who is my niece, Bonnie.
It was so much fun to hear Bonnie talking to Logan and see him smile and carry on a “conversation” with sounds that aren’t quite words, but speak to our hearts anyhow.
The smile, the little noises and hand gestures told me he was enjoying his talk with his grandma and loving the attention.
I love the fact I can replay these two posts as often as I want to — and still be inspired that our future is in ands such as the two Little Leaguers who showed compassion and caring and the tiny 4-month-old whose precious smile reminds me of the good things in life.
One of my sister’s favorite phrases is “My day is complete; I heard a child laugh.”
During weeks which are chaotic and troubling at times, I’m just glad I can view these “conversations” and be reminded there is still good in the world — even if I can’t understand all the words.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
