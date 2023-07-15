This is the time for reunions — high school, college, military and family particularly.
Each one may be different, but they all have one thing in common — shared memories of whatever group has decided to spend some time together.
It’s usually a time for “catching up” with longtime friends, school classmates or fellow veterans. It’s a time to share some recollections of “the good old days” and some of the “crazy” things that happened — or, on a deeper note, the dramatic things that still bind the groups together.
For me, the third Sunday in July is always one of my favorite days of the year.
It’s the day my father’s family gathers for a few hours to celebrate our family, share memories and enjoy each other’s company for a few hours.
Of course, we have a picnic, but the food is definitely not the main focus of the day. I will say, however, I think it’s a great my Aunt Isabel’s grandson brings baked beans like she used to make. They are still a favorite.
But no one really cares if we bring homemade food or store-bought food. It’s just something to eat while we talk — and there is usually plenty of it and a wide variety.
The hours seem to go fast as we laugh and reminisce, hearing some old familiar stories as well as some we’ve never heard.
We laugh as most of us play the egg toss, enjoying the looks on the faces of those whose eggs cracked — and hearing the squeals of delight from the kids whose eggs didn’t crack when they caught them.
It’s always a fun time, especially watching the grandparents play with their grandchildren — throwing eggs back and forth until they crack, but making good memories at the same time.
I love watching the little ones fish in the nearby pond and giggle when they are successful at catching a small fish — and then shudder when they have to take the fish off the hook or the pole.
An auction of family-related items or just plain gifts always brings out the competitive side as the kids especially wait to see who got what — and their excitement at winning their choice of the gifts. A small canoe last year reminded us of the man who lovingly took kids on canoe rides every year, enjoying the pond and the excitement of being in a “real boat” on the small pond. it was always one of the favorite memories of the reunion.
We used to have a softball game between the younger guys and girls, but mostly now they swing their grandchildren on swings or maybe play catch — or sit and talk about the days they ran the bases and who won the most games.
Each part of the family gets a chance to update the family tree — even it it’s just to announce a birth or marriage. We often hear about new jobs, new accomplishments, etc, but usually it’s more about keeping in touch than bragging.
We may talk about the weather, but if we do it’s usually in context with a bad snow one year when something significant happened or a bad storm that postponed some special event — or the fact that it’s too hot to be outside much.
Somehow, though, the weather isn’t the major topic of discussion — nor is politics.
Instead, we laugh at really fun memories, rejoice when someone recalls something a family member no longer with us once did — and be glad for the opportunity to hear those special words.
Memories are great gifts from God, especially when they are shared by people you know and really care about.
It’s good to see the tradition of the family reunion which started more than 50 years ago is continuing
In the beginning, I was a third-generation member. Now most of the first and second generation are gone so I’m part of the first generation (actually, there are still 25 of the first generation left).
That should make bone feel old, I guess.
But there’s something about being with the other first-generation members that makes me feel younger than I am.
I guess that’s another reason I love the family reunion: I get to laugh and be silly and no one thinks I’m acting like a fool — except when I’m tossing the eggs and we’re all acting silly.
Tossing eggs will do that every time.
That, and sharing laughter with those who aren’t laughing at you, but with you.
That’s why any reunion we can share laughter and memories makes any day nice.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
