Decades ago I was asked to be a judge for a talent show during the Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club’s Snowball Festival.
One of the acts that day was a high school student, Luke Laird, who sang country music.
I don’t remember the song he sang, but I do remember being very impressed with his talent.
I also recall telling someone I thought his voice was every bit as good as Garth Brooks’ was.
Luke left Conneaut Lake, went to college, and moved to Nashville, which is considered the country music capital — a place many country singers made their mark.
Luke didn’t become famous (yet) for his performances, but he has been very successful as a country music songwriter and producer.
He has won numerous awards from country music organizations and has won two Grammy awards — one as songwriter and one as a producer.
Songs he has written have been recorded and made big hits by such country music stars as Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Blake Shelton and many others, including the great George Strait.
It’s been great hearing his songs and being excited for him because I know how hard he has worked to fulfill his dream of a career in country music.
He returned home from time to time, and I’ve had the privilege of interviewing him about his career and life in Nashville. He is always humble about his success. With all that said, I am super excited about his message on Facebook Tuesday morning.
Luke is coming home — to perform a benefit concert at the Academy Theatre on Sept. 17
His post said he will perform some of his songs and tell the stories behind them.
It sounds like it will be a really great show — to hear great music and at the same time, learn a little about how the songs came to be.
It also will be a great way to support an organization founded by another former Conneaut Lake resident, Dan Arnett (a friend of Luke’s), to benefit cancer charities.
What a great gift these two guys are giving back to our community.
I’m not sure whose idea it was for the benefit concert, but I think it definitely is one I’m glad went beyond the “good idea” to the “good idea, let’s do it” stage. I hope others who love country music, good stories and the opportunity to help others all at the same time take advantage of the opportunity.
When he posted the announcement on Facebook, Luke said he was excited to announce he’ll be back “home” and let friends and family know about the show.
Decades ago, I mentioned he had a great voice at the talent contest at Conneaut Lake.
I’m thrilled he has made such an impact on country music through the lyrics to the songs he has written or co-written.
Based on the ticket sales the first day, I know I’m not the only one excited to say “welcome home” to Luke and “thank you” to Dan Arnett for his part in arranging this special night.
I’m glad I already got my ticket reserved. I’d hate to miss out on this show!
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
