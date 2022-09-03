Looking at exhibits of quilts is like looking at pieces of art.
The different designs used to create the quilt reflect the vision of the quilter who took time and effort to make something beautiful — and unique.
I remember a few years ago when a friend received a special quilt with a design of an Army boot on it. He smiled as he said the boot was so symbolic because it reminded him of how his military boots had served him when he served in the military during the Korean War.
The quilt was one of many Quilts of Valor awarded to area veterans in recognition of their service to our country. I have attended several of the ceremonies where the Quilts of Valor were wrapped around the veterans’ shoulders to remind them of the love and support from family, friends and community.
They have all been very moving because they are done with respect and admiration for the veterans being honored. Each ceremony had the same reverence whether one veteran was being honored or 20 were being recognized.
Lat week, I attended one of the Quilts of Valor ceremonies during which the 400th such quilt was awarded locally.
It’s hard to describe the emotions I felt that night as I entered the church where the ceremony took place. I was greeted immediately by Phil Davis of the Vietnam Veterans Post 52. What a welcoming spirit he is — always reaching out to people around him.
As the evening progressed, I could not help but feel the love in the room — family members and friends excited to see veterans recognized for their service and appreciated for their sacrifices.
As each veteran’s name was read and a short bio given, I could not help but think of the Vietnam veterans and how they did not receive warm welcomes when they returned.
As I listened to each bio, I wondered how many stories they could tell of their time serving their country — and the impact it had on them.
I watched the quilters who had created their beautiful quilts as they participated in the ceremony, proudly helping recognize the veteran and his or her family.
Collene Munn, who heads the local Quilts of Valor chapter, explained what each part of the quilt meant, and the audience realized the quilts are more than just another bed covering — they are truly reminders of the support and love of the community.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the color guard from Post 52 presented roses to the quilters to say thank you.
Pictures then were taken and families and friends gathered to express their appreciation. It was another gesture of love which helped fill the air with such a great spirit.
While the ceremony was formal, there also was laughter and joy, tears of pride and a sense of belonging it was hard to ignore.
It didn’t take long — maybe 90 minutes — but it fulfilled its purpose.
I hope the others in attendance felt as good as I did when I left.
When I arrived, I felt stressed for any number of reasons.
When I left, I felt a sense of calmness, of peace and love — all because the quilters chose to honor the veterans and in doing so, gave others an opportunity to also honor those who have sacrificed part of their lives so we could share the freedoms we do.
It was another reminder there are still people who care and appreciate the work of others — and are willing to sacrifice their own time to put their words into action.
It is called a Quilts of Valor ceremony. It should also be called a ceremony reflecting the love which comes with the quilt because the quilts are not something to only keep them warm, but to honor and remind them, and those who witnessed the ceremony, that indeed love and appreciation is still alive and well in Crawford County.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and our towns editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.