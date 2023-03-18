“Our lives do affect the lives of others. We cannot live for ourselves alone.”
Those were the words of Armendia (Mendy) Dixon after she received the Shafer Award for commitment to volunteering and making an impact in the community where she lives.
I have always admired Mendy for her positive approach to life — for going above and beyond to touch other people’s lives.
This week I heard her speak about a book she has written on the history of the last 50 years of Stone United Methodist Church.
During her brief talk, she mentioned Gertrude Dee Thomas, who wrote the book about the first 100-year history of the church.
It brought back memories of Thomas, who was one of the first persons I met when I started working part time as a sports reporter at The Meadville Tribune. I was 18 years old.
The next year (1961) I would begin my full-time career at the Tribune. I worked closely with Gertrude, who was society editor and communities editor at the time.
On Sunday I thanked Mendy for mentioning Thomas and the work she did on the history of the church.
Mendy was excited that I knew Gertrude and asked to me tell her more about her.
We talked briefly about Gertrude and the impact she made on the community and about her life — and then Mendy and I talked about other things. I was impressed, as always, about Mendy’s desire and interest in knowing more about someone who made an impact on the community.
Later this week I thought more about Gertrude Dee Thomas and her contribution to the town she loved.
Gertrude, who was handicapped as a result of polio as a child, used braces and crutches to make her way through life.
That did not slow her down, though. Our office was on the second floor at the Tribune and she rode the freight elevator each day to get there.
Her physical limitations did not define her, but I think it made her more award of the limitations of others.
When we described a bride’s gown for a wedding story, Gertrude reminded us that the description should be such so that a blind person who could not see the picture of the bride could visualize the gown.
It impressed me because I had a grandfather who was blind and knew how important describing something was for a blind person.
Gertrude was like Mendy in the way she cared about the community and was very involved in the town’s activities.
She headed the Victory Volunteers, a group of local people who gave “going away” packages to those being sent off for duty with the Armed Forces.
The Victory Volunteers also compiled a bimonthly newsletter featuring eight pages of local news which was sent to all the service people for whom addresses were received.
Ironically, I came across a bound copy of the last few years of the newsletters which were compiled by members of the Tribune staff.
Of course, that was in the early 1960s — before the days of the internet and easy access to hometown news.
That was just one example of how Gertrude and her friends went out of the way to remind people they were remembered — and appreciated.
Gertrude Dee Thomas died in 1984. She never married or had children to carry on her legacy of caring.
I’m not sure if she ever won any awards for her service, but it wasn’t about that — it was about doing what she thought was right.
She stood up for what she believed in and reached out to people in the community in so many ways.
She may never have known how her life touched others, but I know she appreciated the letters she received from service people who took the time to write a short note to say thanks for keeping them up-to-date on their hometown via the Victory Volunteers newsletters. Some of the letters were included in copies of the newsletters sent every other month.
Because Mendy took time to acknowledge the work Gertrude did on the history of the church, I was reminded of a woman who welcomed me to the newspaper and treated me with respect even though I had no college degrees.
I was reminded again by just that few minutes of acknowledging Gertrude’s impact on the community how important each one of us is in other people’s lives. I was reminded again of the importance of treating people like you would want to be treated.
Mendy Dixon never knew Gertrude Dee Thomas, but I think had they known each other they would have been friends because they both shared their love for others and for the community.
The things they did (and Mendy continues to do) may not be written in history books, but will be remembered by those whose lives they touched — and continue to touch.
Life has a way of doing that — reminding us of good people and good things that made a difference.
That’s because, to quote Mendy, “Our lives do affect the lives of others.”
Or, as the Golden Rule says, “Treat others like you would want to be treated.”
In doing so, we definitely affect the lives of others as well as ourselves.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
