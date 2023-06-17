Recently, I watched a young father with his 14-month-old son.
The son had learned to walk and the father stood by and watched as the toddler took his steps — with no fear of falling.
He was excited to realize he could maneuver on his own two feet and make his way into new areas to explore.
The father (and mother) stood close by, ready to catch him if he faltered or pick him up if he fell. They didn’t look frightened or overprotective — just parents, standing by if needed or ready to steer him in a different direction if he moved toward danger.
I loved watching the young parents give their son space, and yet protect him at the same time.
I thought how blessed the baby is to have them as parents and how blessed they are to have him as a child.
As Father’s Day approaches, I remember my own dad and how much he loved all of us — and worked hard to protect us as best he could.
He wasn’t there much during my first couple of years — he was among those fighting in World War II to give me and others the freedoms we still enjoy.
But he was there the rest of his life — teaching his kids and anyone else who would listen how to treat other people; how to share love; how to accept people for who they are, not who we’d like them to be.
I know I’m not the only person to have a dad who cared more about his family than himself. But I am glad to be able to express how blessed are we who had (or still have) dads who loved us unconditionally — and were proud of us for the people we are, not just for the things we did.
That’s not to say Dad was always pleased with me and some of the things I did. But I always knew I was loved. He was always there to help when he could. For example, he once built me a “stable” for an outdoor nativity. It didn’t look like the factory-made stables, but I loved it because he built it simply because I said I wanted one.
Dads who care are like that — going the extra mile to provide for their children’s wants as well as their needs. I know I was spoiled. We didn’t have tons of money, but we had tons of love because my parents did all they could to make sure of that.
Dad taught us to work hard, but also to enjoy life. He taught us to help others when we could and to appreciate what we had.
He watched over us when we were growing up and stood by to help if we needed it as adults, making our own way in the world.
My son still remembers one thing my dad did even up to the time he died.
Dad called frequently to be sure we were all OK — especially if we were having a bad storm (especially snowstorms).
He called each family before he went to bed, making sure his kids and grandkids were all home. Then he could rest in peace knowing they were safe from the storm.
Dads like that are why we take time to honor them once a year — to make sure they know they are appreciated.
While I never had a stepfather, I think those who show their stepkids the same kind of love and caring as their biological ones also deserve special recognition because they know how important it is for a child to feel loved.
Anyone can said the words “I love you,” but it doesn’t mean much if their actions don’t match the words.
To all these men who watch over babies as they learn to walk, teens as they learn lessons for life, or adults who just need a helping hand or extra touch of love, Father’s Day is for you.
We need to thank those men not just today, but every day because they make life better just knowing they’re there.
And, then remember to thank our heavenly father for the gifts of men who care and aren’t afraid to express it.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
