Memorial Day is, of course, a day we remember those veterans who were killed while serving our country.
It’s always been an important date for those like me who are patriotic as we pause to think about the sacrifices that were made so we might have the freedoms we enjoy.
As has been said often, “freedom isn’t free.” No one knows that more than the families of those who paid the price.
After attending several of the ceremonies in which Quilts of Valor were awarded, I am reminded each time that those who served were young men and women — each with their own experience and story.
It’s always interesting to hear some of their special memories — from saving a man because the Reserves were shipped to help in a routine training exercise; to being in the movie “Top Gun,” which was filmed on board the aircraft carrier while he served; to helping the astronauts after they landed in the ocean.
One thing they all have in common — they left home and family and everyday life to serve our country.
This week I thought about two soldiers in particular. Both died — one in World War II, the other in the Korean War.
My cousin was killed in World War II and is buried in the Philippines. I never knew him, but my dad and uncle mentioned him from time to time as they recalled their younger days.
Chester Williams died as a prisoner of war in North Korea.
Perhaps he’s been on my mind because I’ve been doing some research on topics in old Conneaut Lake Breeze newspapers.
Of course, I knew the end of his story. His remains were finally received by the government and identified several years ago and were sent home to Crawford County to be buried.
Some of my older friends remembered him as a young man, but I didn’t.
As a read through the old Breeze newspapers I got another view of Chester Williams. He was more than a POW.
He was a young man who boxed at Conneaut Lake Park before entering the service. As they did for all those entering the military, community members sent him off to the Army with small packages to wish him luck.
His parents and Chester kept in touch with the community via letters and notes in the Breeze, which printed stories about his training and other assignments. He wrote to remind the president of the fire department that he was looking forward to coming home and being a volunteer firefighter.
As I read the small articles, I got a sense of who this young man was — and how the community respected him.
He came home from the Army and all was well.
I wondered for a while how he got back in the Army — knowing that he later died in the Korean War — and I knew he had been discharged.
I learned he had actually reenlisted because a friend had been killed in service to his country.
As I read the Breeze I saw where he had been listed as a prisoner of war.
Of course, I knew when I read it there would be no joyous reunion when the POWs were released. There would be no happy ending to his story.
Instead, except for his family and close friends, he seemed to have been all but forgotten — another casualty of the war.
As I read his story, I wondered how he felt sitting along in a cold cell wondering if he’d ever see Conneaut Lake again. I wondered if he ever thought of the comforts of home or if he just tried to get through each day — hoping for rescue.
His return home is a story in itself.
One of the men who went to North Korea to bring unidentified remains of POWs back to the United States ended up being the same one who brought Chester “home” after his remains were identified.
It always makes me teary-eyed to realize people still care enough to try to bring home all those who couldn’t come home on their own.
I admire those who spend time on Memorial Day to recognize and pay tribute to those whose lives we honor because they deserve to be remembered.
I’m sure those who gave their lives are remembered by their families often — just as people remember all their ancestors and people they love.
But it’s really special when we as a nation take time to remember — not because we have to, but because we want to recall their lives, not just their deaths, and to pay tribute to those who gave their lives so we can enjoy ours.
No matter how we spend the day, it is important we realize why it’s called “Memorial Day” and to take time to remember those who are more than just a name on a tombstone or a war memorial.
They were young people who died far too young so the rest of us have the privilege of growing old.
For that alone, we owe them a few moments of remembrance.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
