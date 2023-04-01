The subject of listening has been on my mind recently for any number of reasons.
I have always believed in the importance of listening to people when they want to talk — or need to talk.
Last month I heard a woman praying during which she thanked God for listening. It was a beautiful insight that touched my soul that she was thankful that he listened. She did not emphasize that he had answered any specific prayers — she just wanted to say thank you for listening.
Thinking about it later, I remembered when my granddaughter, Belinda, was talking with me when she was about 10 years old. I was driving her to a dance lesson and she was talking about something she found frustrating (I don’t remember what). I listened and waited for her to continue.
She said something to the effect of “thank you for listening, Grandma.”
She explained that her dad always wanted to try to “fix things” and her mom didn’t have answers when all Belinda really wanted was someone to listen. She said I did it well.
I also remembered that this week when a friend called and said she just needed someone to listen for a minute. So I did. She was irritated at something and said she just needed to “get it out of my system.” She wanted no advice, no consolation, no judgment — just someone to listen. I was pleased to know she considered me a close enough friend so she could say just that.
We talked about other things for a few minutes before she said, “Thanks for listening!”
It’s always insightful to hear people realize the importance of listening.
Several months ago, I read a book my cousin’s husband, Brian Spahr, wrote titled “Don’t You Care That We are Drowning?”
He is a hospital chaplain in Indiana and wrote the book about his experiences working with families in crisis.
It is an absolutely incredible book of stories of simple, straight-forward prayers to God and conversations of people dealing with life-changing experiences.
Brian was totally honest about the reactions of people and the prayers they said together.
I loved the book — especially his comments about being honest with God about our feelings, our questions, and our need to know he is listening.
A few months ago a friend called just to talk with me for a few minutes about how I was doing. I love this guy and his wife because they are so caring and always willing to listen, to let me talk about things — not judging me, but simply listening because they care.
I hope I said “thanks for listening,” not just because of the call, but because he cared enough to listen.
Listening to others share their thoughts, their achievements, their disappointments — and their excitement in everyday things — does change things sometimes.
If nothing else changes, it at least gives the person talking the assurance that you care enough to listen even if you don’t care about the things being discussed.
Sometimes I think we get so caught up in “doing things” or “buying things” that we forget the importance of just taking the time to listen because we think if we can’t “fix it” there’s no sense talking about it.
And we forget life isn’t all about changing things — sometimes it’s about listening, to remind someone we care.
I pray this Easter season we all remember that people often just want someone to care enough to listen.
Because I think listening really does change lives far more than most realize.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was community and society editor.
